Sam Price-Purcell murder
Crime

Accused murderer of Sam Price-Purcell named in court

Anton Rose
by
4th Jun 2018 1:24 PM
AFTER years of investigations, police finally have a man in handcuffs for the alleged murder of Sam Price-Purcell.

Michael Jay Evans, who was not brought up from the watchouse due to the nature of the crime, was officially charged with the murder of Mr Price-Purcell in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court today.

Evans' solicitor made no application for bail and his client was not required to enter a plea at this time.

He has been charged with one count each of murder, arson and misconduct with a corpse.

Magistrate Kay Ryan adjourned the matter to be heard on September 10 in the Brisbane Magistrates Court.

The charges come after a three-year long probe into the disappearance of Brisbane man Sam Price-Purcell.

Police have been following the trail of the then 25-year-old since February 2015 when he was initially thought missing.

Mr Price-Purcell was last seen in Michelton where he got into a bright yellow Holden Commodore sedan.

Officers believed he was travelling to the Toowoomba area.

A car with that description was seized by police just a few weeks ago.

Mr Price-Purcell's mother made an emotional plea to help find her son in February which prompted a slew of tip-offs.

Investigators had followed up those leads, which eventually led them to searches of properties in Leyburn and Helidon this year.

michael jay evans sam price-purcell toowoomba court
Toowoomba Chronicle

