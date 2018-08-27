Accused money launderer eyed 'consultant' job

Tom Karas had hoped to work as a “consultant” on a property development in Ipswich.

A MAN accused in a Melbourne court in 2007 of being an alleged money launderer planned to work as a "consultant" on a property development in Ipswich, The Courier-Mail can reveal.

The plans of accused money launderer Tom Karas were noted in a debt deal he outlined to creditors and can be revealed with the Crime and Corruption Commission last week warning of connections between property developers and organised crime in the southeast Queensland city.

"In addition to the corruption risks associated with council employees forming inappropriate associations with property developers, (our operation) highlighted a nexus between property developers and organised crime," said the CCC paper into Ipswich council.

The CCC did not name the organised crime links and declined to comment further.

"Organised crime groups have been known to infiltrate public sector agencies by cultivating relationships with employees in order to facilitate access to sensitive information and people involved in decision-making processes, and to enable them to obtain high-value property and/or goods."

A meeting involving Mr Karas on the Gold Coast with a Melbourne developer and former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale in 2016 has drawn the attention of authorities.

There is no suggestion that Pisasale did any business with Mr Karas or that the two were friends.

And The Courier-Mail can reveal Mr Karas, 54, envisioned plans to work in Ipswich.

Mr Karas was, in 2007, accused in the Victorian Supreme Court by Victoria's Purana gangland taskforce of laundering money for the Mokbel drug empire.

He was not charged with any offence and has reportedly denied involvement with Tony Mokbel or money laundering.

By 2015 Mr Karas was bankrupt, with creditors chasing almost $60 million. So he tried to broker a debt arrangement offering to repay roughly $1 million.

The documentation stated: "The debtor (Mr Karas) has advised that the (personal insolvency agreement) funds will be sourced from his employment income as a consultant for a residential property development in … Victoria, and a commercial development in Ipswich, Queensland."

Mr Karas has not responded to queries.

The document to his creditors is the first example The Courier-Mail is aware of where Mr Karas indicated his direct ambitions in Ipswich.

He has a friend with an Ipswich development, Melbourne's Chris Pinzone.

But Mr Pinzone in 2017 denied Mr Karas was involved in his Ipswich project, and sources close to Mr Pinzone said Mr Karas's consultancy ambitions predated the developer's involvement in Ipswich.

Mr Karas never had an agreement with Mr Pinzone, and Mr Karas had been considering attracting buyers for properties in Ipswich, sources said.

Mr Pinzone has been interviewed by the CCC but not charged with any offence.

Pisasale is facing corruption charges relating to Mr Pinzone's project. He did not return calls.