Accused machete attacker waves, smiles as he's led from dock

A DAD accused of a violent machete attack on two men, did not apply for bail in a brief mention of his charges before Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Waving, smiling and mouthing a few words at his family while seated in the dock, Cameron James Owens looked quite relaxed.

Owens, 32, is charged with two counts of doing acts to cause grievous bodily harm in Goodna on April 1.

Now with a Central Queensland coastal address of Bucasia north of Mackay, Owens has previously lived in the Ipswich area.

The police charges stem from an alleged incident at a house in Church Street at 4am on Monday, that involved injuries to 22-year-old man, and a man, 55.

No pleas were required at this first court mention of the matter.

Defence lawyer Wendy Mulcahy sought for an adjournment to a court call-over, saying no bail was being sought.

The matter will be re-mentioned on April 17.

As he was led from the dock Owens blew a kiss and waved at his family.