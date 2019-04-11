Menu
Sam Price-Purcell has not been seen since February 2015.
Accused killer's case adjourned by Toowoomba court

Peter Hardwick
by
11th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
THE solicitor for murder accused Owen James Harris has told a Toowoomba court that she hoped she had received the last of the police material.

Toowoomba solicitor Kyna Morice told Toowoomba Magistrates Court that each time they had been told they had received all the material, more had been forthcoming.

"I wouldn't want the court to think the delay is any fault of the defence," she said.

Harris, 30, and co-accused Michael Jay Evans, 36, have been charged with murder arising from the disappearance of Sam Price-Purcell, 28, who hasn't been seen since February 2015.

Neither accused has as yet been required to enter any plea to their respective charge.

Magistrate Viviana Keegan adjourned Harris's case to May 8. He remains in custody.

