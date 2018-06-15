Accused Ipswich bomb maker kept in holding cells

A MAN accused by police of letting off home-made soda bombs remains in custody after he did not apply for bail.

Damien Paul Manly, 35, from Springfield Lakes, is charged with 15 counts of unlawful deposition of explosive or noxious substances.

The charges relate to incidents in streets at Redbank Plains and Springfield between April and June.

His matters were mentioned before Ipswich Magistrates Court but lawyer Matthew Fairclough told Magistrate Donna MacCallum that Manly was not needed to be brought from the holding cells to appear before the court.

Mr Fairclough said Manly was not applying for bail.

His matter was adjourned to next week.