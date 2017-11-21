Menu
Accused intruder locked in caravan in citizens arrest

 A HOMEOWNER has helped police catch an accused burglar by locking him inside a caravan.

Police allege the man went inside the caravan parked in a carport at a home on Glebe Rd at Newtown on November 12 but found himself trapped inside.

When the homeowner arrived at about 3.20pm, they saw a person inside the caravan and locked the door, locking him inside until police arrived.

A 37-year-old Dugandan man is scheduled to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on November 30 over the matter.

Police have also laid charges over a series of burglaries at four homes on Meredith Lane and Nicholas St at Ipswich between 1.30 and 1.45pm on November 14.

Police say a wooden palette was stolen from one of them and witnesses saw someone sifting through a garage attached to another property.

A 37-year-old from Dugandan is expected to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court in relation to each incident.

Topics:  ipswich ipswich court ipswich crime

Ipswich Queensland Times
