Accused in cold case murder to face court

ARREST: Homicide detectives from Brisbane arrested a 69-year-old man in Bundaberg. The man was charged with one count of murder.

AN 18-month investigation into a cold case murder left unsolved for more than 40 years has come to a head.

Homicide detectives from Brisbane yesterday arrested and charged a 69-year-old Bundaberg man in connection with the 1976 murder of Rex Kable Keen.

Footage was released of the arrest, which shows two officers escorting the man, whose face was blurred, to a vehicle.

Yesterday afternoon, a press conference held by a Queensland police spokesman confirmed the man would be charged with the murder of Mr Keen. The spokesman told media a number of factors had led to the arrest, including forensics and witnesses.

"The cold case investigation team conducted an 18-month investigation into the Keen murder," the spokesman said.

The investigation involved a "complete forensic review" of the murder, which was aided by advances in forensic science which did not exist in 1976.

"There was an extensive murder investigation at the time, but it failed to locate the person responsible," he said.

Mr Keen, who was originally from Bowen, had travelled to Brisbane on August 9, 1976 for a medical appointment and was due to return on August 14.

Witnesses saw Mr Keen in a hotel drinking with an unknown man, and returned to Mr Keen's room at the Lennons Hotel. Hotel staff also reported having seen Mr Keen in his room with the man.

On the morning of August 14, Mr Keen's body was found.

Despite not having located the man who was spotted with Mr Keen that evening, the spokesman said officers were able to review evidence and "approached all witnesses, and vital information has come forward".

In 2014, QPS offered a $250,000 reward for information that led to the conviction of the killer. The accused man will front Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.