Ashraf Mohamed Hanafy, 57, leaves Southport Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
Accused ice doctor dealt another blow

by Lea Emery
5th Jul 2019 7:30 AM
A leading Gold Coast obstetrician allegedly caught with a stash of drugs, including ice and magic mushrooms, has had another blow dealt to his career.

Ashraf Mohamed Hanafy, 57, appeared in Southport Magistrates Court on Tuesday to face multiple charges including four of possessing dangerous drugs.

Police allege he was found with nine grams of ice, magic mushrooms, 27.5 ecstasy tablets and cannabis in his Reedy Creek home.

When he appeared in court his lawyer Michael McMillan, of McMillan Criminal Lawyers, expressed concerns there would be questions about his registration with the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA).

Late yesterday afternoon Hanafy's registration was listed as "suspended" on the AHPRA website.

Under Australia law medical practitioners must be registered with AHPRA before they can see patients.

It is a blow to Hanafy's career. He had already lost his ability to practice at John Flynn Hospital and been suspended from teaching duties at Bond University, where he was a professor.

Hanafy is one of the state's most respected obstetricians and has published research into uterus transplants.

This week, patients treated by him delivered glowing reviews of his compassionate and skilled approach when dealing with them.

