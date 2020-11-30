Accused fraudster former 7-Eleven franchisee

The man accused of rorting the Queensland Government's Back to Work scheme of more than $120,000 is a former 7-Eleven franchisee who previously came under fire from the Fair Work Ombudsman for underpaying staff, it can be revealed.

Mubim Ul Haider, 45, is accused of making $1.2 million worth of fraudulent applications to the state's Back to Work employment scheme and police say he successfully obtained more than $120,000.

Mubim Ul Haider.



Ul Haider was arrested and charged early last month after detectives raided a Fortitude Valley unit where they allegedly discovered a large amount of cash, electronics including mobile phones, laptop computers and portable hard drives, and a "large quantity of financial documents in various company names and bank cards".

He was charged with fraud, attempted fraud, money laundering, possessing tainted property, possessing dangerous drug and two counts of dealing with identification information.

Police allege the criminal offending spanned a two-year period.

Ul Haider faced the Brisbane Magistrates Court Monday morning for a brief mention of his case which was adjourned to early next year.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Ul Haider says he was a Nando's restaurant franchisee for three years up until 2016 and was also the franchisee of several 7 Eleven stores up until 2014.

In 2015, Ul Haider was fined $6970 after underpaying an overseas worker more than $21,000 and refusing to co-operate with the Fair Work Ombudsman.

According to the Ombudsman, the international student from Nepal was short-changed of $21,298 when he worked at Ul Haider's 7-Eleven store from 2013 to 2014.

Ul Haider promotes himself on a website where he describes himself as a "result given management performer" and says he has an understanding of "today's dynamic, competitive business environment and cross-cultural diversification".

Testimonials of his services appear to use photos taken from stock image websites and offer him praise including: "Mubim Ul Haider is about the best I've seen at understanding a concept, suggesting solutions and delivering a superior final product with a smile."

In another, he uses a stock photo of a woman and attributes the review to William A Jones from Envato, writing: "Genius is a term I've rarely used in describing others, but in the case of LoriMubin Ul Haider it's a word that rolls off my tongue effortlessly" …".

Ul Haider will face court again in January 11.

Originally published as Accused fraudster former 7-Eleven franchisee