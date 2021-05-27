Menu
One of four men charged with bashing a father at a junior rugby league match has been released on bail after agreeing to anger management.
Crime

Accused footy brawler agrees to anger management

by Vanessa Marsh
27th May 2021 7:30 PM
One of the men charged over the alleged violent assault of a Brisbane father at an Under 13 rugby league match has been released on bail after agreeing to seek anger management counselling.

Talapuse Tuialii, 36, was one of four men charged over the alleged attack on Brisbane father Josh Jones, 35, who suffered two broken eye sockets, a fractured cheek and a broken nose at a football match between Wynnum and Logan Brothers earlier this month.

Tuialii was arrested and charged with grievous bodily harm and two counts of assault causing bodily harm in company.

Tuialii applied for bail in the Brisbane Supreme Court today and it was not opposed by prosecutors.

 

Accused Talapuse Tuialii
Accused Talapuse Tuialii

 

Victim Josh Jones
Victim Josh Jones

 

He was released on bail with 11 conditions, including that he not enter or attend any organised sporting events and he must not contact his alleged victim Mr Jones or any other witnesses.

The Crestmead man will also have to abide by a 9.30pm to 5am curfew and report to police every Monday and Friday.

As part of the bail conditions, Tuialii will also be required to contact his GP to obtain a mental health plan to seek counselling for anger management.

Tuialii was also required to surrender his passport and is not allowed to enter an international airport or leave the state of Queensland.

Three other men are also facing court over the alleged attack including a 19-year-old Crestmead man charged with grievous bodily harm and two counts of assault causing bodily harm, a 24-year-old Inala man charged with grievous bodily harm, and a 26-year-old Slacks Creek man charged with grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning bodily harm and drug offences.

Tuialii is due to face court again on June 12.

 

 

 

Originally published as Accused footy brawler agrees to anger management

