Accused driver demands police footage

THE OWNER of a car involved in a dangerous driving incident has demanded police camera footage after denying he was behind the wheel at the time.

The lawyer for Jamie Must told Ipswich Magistrates Court the car had a dark window tint and police would not have been able to identify the driver.

In his failed bail application the court heard 25-year-old Must was also accused of stealing $1000 worth of Lego and bed linen.

Jamie Keith Must appeared via video link from the police watch house charged with 22 offences including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle at Inala on March 7 last year; failing to stop for police; and multiple counts of stealing.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said police opposed bail, saying there were 22 charges before the court.

Magistrate David Shepherd asked if Must was subject to a suspended jail sentence at the time of his offending.

Sgt Dick confirmed that he was.

He said Must also failed to appear in court on March 19.

Sgt Dick said police will allege that the dangerous driving charge included the allegation that the vehicle was speeding at 104km/h in a 40 zone at roadworks where workers had to take evasive action.

A male and a female were later seen to leave the car, the court was told.

Defence lawyer Rhys Foster said Must instructed that he would be contesting the police allegation that he was the driver and would ask for any police body-worn camera footage.

Mr Foster said his client accepted that he was found near the car some time later, it did not mean he was the driver at the time of the offending.

Mr Foster said Must was a stay-at-home father who cared for a toddler and received single parent payments.

“He is willing to abide by a curfew and not to enter any Westfield (shopping centre) in Queensland. He just wants to be there for his son,” Mr Foster said.

Sgt Dick said the stealing charges related to Lego valued at $1000 and also to bed sheets, and bath towels.

Mr Shepherd said the value of the property alleged to have been stolen was not insignificant.

He also noted Must had failed to appear in courts at Richlands on February 2, Ipswich on February 21, Beenleigh on March 6, and Ipswich again on March 19.

“He has an appalling criminal record,” Mr Shepherd said.

“To suggest Mr Must has not been given all reasonable opportunities that courts could give him I suggest is not to be accepted.”

Finding Must to be an unacceptable risk, bail was refused and all charges adjourned to Richlands Magistrates Court on June 26.