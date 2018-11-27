Accused spitter and basher’s bail ‘saving grace’

The woman was allegedly spat on and assaulted by her partner. Source: iStock / Getty Images

A MAN who allegedly told his partner she was a "dog", spat in her face and punched her in the head because she didn't want to have sex with him has been granted bail in the Southport Magistrates Court today.

Magistrate Joan White said his "saving grace" was because he had a job.

The court was told the man, 41, breached a domestic violence order when he called his partner a dog and a "stinky hole slut" after she declined a request to engage in sexual acts.

She replied by suggesting the man was a "dog" for allegedly abusing her and their children, the court was told.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable James Treanor said the man responded by allegedly coughing up saliva and spitting it into her face.

He then allegedly pushed her down on her bed and punched her in the face and left upper arm, the court was told.

Sen-Const. said that earlier this year the man allegedly pinned the woman against a wall and produced a knife as she held their son earlier this year, among other domestic violence offences.

He said the man had a 13 page criminal history and was currently serving a suspended prison sentence.

In making the application for bail, legal aid lawyer Halley Robertson said the man had attended counselling sessions.

Ms White responded: "it must not have done him much good."

Ms White said the fact that he had a job as a painter saved him from being remanded in custody.

"His saving grace, I guess, is that he's got a job and a suspended sentence was handed down a year ago," Ms White said.

Ms White looked through the man's domestic violence history and noted he had breached protection orders in the past.

"Look, I'm going to grant you bail, how old are you now?" Ms White asked.

He said he was 41-years-old.

"Old enough to know better aren't you," Ms White said.

The man also said he had no problems with alcohol when Ms White asked.

"No, no problems with alcohol, good, you've got some sort of problem anyway," Ms White said.

She said the man was also on parole.

"We'll you're on that parole for two months, hopefully that has some sort of effect."

Ms White granted the man bail and adjourned the matter to the Southport Specialist Domestic and Family Violence Court on December 14.