Accused in court after allegedly stabbing man multiple times

A 19-year-old man has appeared in the Ipswich Magistrates Court today charged with one count each of robbery whilst armed and acts intending to wound.

At 3.25am on August 11 two men, who were not known to each other, caught a taxi from a hotel in Acacia Ridge to Cedar Rd.

When the taxi dropped the men off at the location one man allegedly demanded the other man's mobile phone.

When the 23-year-old man refused, the other man allegedly produced a knife and stabbed him a number of times in the shoulder, back and hand before fleeing the scene with the stolen mobile phone.

Detectives executed a search warrant at the 19-year-old man's Redbank Plains home yesterday.