Sam Robert Price-Purcell disappeared on February 16, 2015.
Crime

Accused cold case killers get new court date

Anton Rose
by
31st Jan 2019 4:52 PM
TWO men police accuse of murdering Brisbane man Sam Price-Purcell have new court dates as their matters progress through the legal system.

Michael Jay Evans, 36, and Owen James Harris, 29, were both charged with murder and interfering with a corpse last year after a three-year-long investigation by police.

Harris' matters were adjourned in the city's Magistrates Court to February 13, while Evans' next court date has been set for February 21.

Evans is also facing a further arson charge.

Harris' solicitor Phil Stainton of Legal Aid Queensland today told the court there was still material missing from the police brief of evidence against his client.

Legal representatives from Brisbane acting on behalf of Evans did not physically appear in the Toowoomba Courthouse, though police prosecutor Nikola Prince accepted the matter could be adjourned in their absence.

The probe for answers in relation to Mr Price-Purcell's 2015 disappearance came to a head last year on the anniversary of his vanishing.

An emotional appeal from his mother Leonie prompted a slew of tip-offs from members of the public.

Information led police to the recovery of the car Sam Price-Purcell was last seen getting into.

From there, searches at properties in Leyburn and Helidon were also conducted.

He was seen entering the yellow Commodore in the company of others travelling toward the Toowoomba region.

Evans was arrested and charged last July in a major breakthrough in the case, while Harris was arrested in Roma and subsequently charged about a week later.

