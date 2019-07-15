Menu
Dylan Matthew Hammond, 25, has lost his leg after he was shot down by specialist police in a bloody end to a wild police chase along the Bruce Highway.
Accused carjacker to wake to horror surgery outcome

Ashley Carter
by
15th Jul 2019 11:10 AM | Updated: 11:26 AM
AN alleged carjacker has lost his leg and remains in a critical condition after he was shot down in a dramatic end to a wild Bruce Highway police chase.

Dylan Matthew Hammond, 25, is in an induced coma under police guard and has undergone multiple surgeries since he was shot in the thigh by specialist police and run over by a caravan on June 10.

The Daily understands Mr Hammond's leg was amputated in one of the surgeries.

Mr Hammond remains in an induced coma under police guard.

Mr Hammond is alleged to have started a one-man crime spree on Wednesday that involved stabbing a woman and firing his gun when she refused to hand over her keys.

Police have started proceedings to officially charge him with 29 driving, weapons, violence and drug-related offences after his dramatic arrest.

His alleged crimes began in Hervey Bay and came to a bloody end on the Bruce Highway at Parklands when he allegedly crashed a stolen car.

A mother tried to shield her young children from the dramatic scenes in front of them as alleged car thief Dylan Matthew Hammond was shot by police and run over following a major police chase on the Bruce Highway.
Mr Hammond was allegedly armed while he attempted to flee across the highway before SERT officers shot him. He was then hit by a passing caravan.

The 25-year-old remained in Sunshine Coast University Hospital while his matters were mentioned in Maroochydore Magistrates Court last week.

The matter is expected to be mentioned again today.

