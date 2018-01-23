Accused car chase pair appears in court

TWO men remain in jail after allegedly being involved in a police chase that ended when the Commodore they were in crashed into a pole at North Ipswich.

Trinity Richard Atkinson, 24, from Blackstone, was not brought up from police cells when his matter was briefly mentioned in Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Monday afternoon.

Atkinson is charged with more than a dozen offences including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle on Friday, January 19; five charges of wilful damage; wilful damage of police property; three charges of stealing; unlawful use of a motor vehicle; and entering premises by break and stealing.

Atkinson did not apply for bail and his matter was adjourned to February 20.

His co-accused Tyson George Murphy-McKey, 22, appeared in the dock before Magistrate Louisa Pink charged with more than 25 offences.

Murphy-McKey from Augustine Heights, sat quietly in the dock while his lawyer Matthew Fairclough said there would be no application for bail.

The charges against Murphy-McKey include dangerous operation of a motor vehicle when adversely affected by an intoxicating substance on January 19; seven of entering premises and stealing; four attempted enter premises with intent; assault/obstruct police officer; unlawful use of a motor vehicle; three counts of stealing; failing to stop; driving unlicensed; wilful damage; and wilful damage of police property.

Dressed in blue baggy shorts Murphy-McKey stood with both hands clutching his police-issued green jumper as his matters were adjourned to February 19.