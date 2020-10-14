Accused bow and arrow shooter’s case in court

A 25-year-old man was charged with shooting a 15-year-old girl with a bow and arrow inside an Aldi supermarket. Pic Peter Wallis

A MAN accused of firing a compound bow at a girl at a Booval supermarket remains in custody after his charge of attempted murder was mentioned in court on Wednesday.

Benjamin Bourke was not required to appear in person before Ipswich Magistrates Court, and no bail application was made.

Bourke’s previous legal representatives withdrew from the matter and the court heard Bourke would be represented through Legal Aid.

Benjamin Jeremy Bourke, 25, from Archerfield, is charged with the attempted murder of a 15-year-old girl at Aldi Booval on Tuesday September 22; going armed to cause fear on South Station Road; and torture.

Police will allege the girl was injured when an arrow was fired from a compound bow, striking her in the hand and stomach just after 4.40pm.

Investigations into the incident are continuing, with Ipswich detectives this week appealing for a woman seen walking in the area shortly before the alleged attack to contact them.

Detectives believe another arrow may have been fired in the woman’s direction.

A law clerk with Hans Legal told Magistrate Dennis Kinsella that it was advised legal funding for his case would remain in-house with Legal Aid.

Legal Aid lawyer Alexis Oxley said no instructions had as yet been received from Bourke.

She said inquiries would be made at her Brisbane office.

With no bail application the matter was adjourned to November 4 for mention.