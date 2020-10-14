Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 25-year-old man was charged with shooting a 15-year-old girl with a bow and arrow inside an Aldi supermarket. Pic Peter Wallis
A 25-year-old man was charged with shooting a 15-year-old girl with a bow and arrow inside an Aldi supermarket. Pic Peter Wallis
News

Accused bow and arrow shooter’s case in court

Ross Irby
14th Oct 2020 4:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN accused of firing a compound bow at a girl at a Booval supermarket remains in custody after his charge of attempted murder was mentioned in court on Wednesday.

Benjamin Bourke was not required to appear in person before Ipswich Magistrates Court, and no bail application was made.

Bourke’s previous legal representatives withdrew from the matter and the court heard Bourke would be represented through Legal Aid.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with shooting a 15-year-old girl with an arrow inside an Aldi supermarket at Booval. Pic Peter Wallis
A 25-year-old man has been charged with shooting a 15-year-old girl with an arrow inside an Aldi supermarket at Booval. Pic Peter Wallis

Benjamin Jeremy Bourke, 25, from Archerfield, is charged with the attempted murder of a 15-year-old girl at Aldi Booval on Tuesday September 22; going armed to cause fear on South Station Road; and torture.

Police will allege the girl was injured when an arrow was fired from a compound bow, striking her in the hand and stomach just after 4.40pm.

Investigations into the incident are continuing, with Ipswich detectives this week appealing for a woman seen walking in the area shortly before the alleged attack to contact them.

Police commence investigations into a bow and arrow attack at Aldi Booval. Pic Peter Wallis
Police commence investigations into a bow and arrow attack at Aldi Booval. Pic Peter Wallis

Detectives believe another arrow may have been fired in the woman’s direction.

A law clerk with Hans Legal told Magistrate Dennis Kinsella that it was advised legal funding for his case would remain in-house with Legal Aid.

Legal Aid lawyer Alexis Oxley said no instructions had as yet been received from Bourke.

She said inquiries would be made at her Brisbane office.

With no bail application the matter was adjourned to November 4 for mention.

aldi supermarket attempted murder charge booval crime ipswich court ipswich court news ipswich magistrates court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Most expensive houses to sell in Ipswich this year

        Premium Content REVEALED: Most expensive houses to sell in Ipswich this year

        Property SPRAWLING land, luxury designs and high-end appliances are just some of what the region’s priciest homes offer

        Driver allegedly flees after busted tyres spark grass fire

        Premium Content Driver allegedly flees after busted tyres spark grass fire

        News Police have charged a man who they will allege drunkenly performed burnouts and...

        Smoke trail leads police to blouse snatcher

        Premium Content Smoke trail leads police to blouse snatcher

        News Police used DNA to link an Ipswich man to a car break in and stealing offence in...

        Logan teacher charged with rape, attempted rape

        Premium Content Logan teacher charged with rape, attempted rape

        Crime Logan teacher accused of rape, attempted rape