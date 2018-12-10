Menu
Crime

Accused behind bars after shooting near Ipswich

Ross Irby
by
10th Dec 2018 4:51 PM | Updated: 5:15 PM
ROSEWOOD man Cheok Wong Foo will remain in jail after being accused of shooting a Brassall man at Rosewood on Sunday.

Foo, 31, had his case briefly mentioned at Ipswich Magistrates Court.

He is charged with doing acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm; not having authority to possess explosives (ammunition); dangerous conduct with a weapon in Albert St, Rosewood; unlawful possession of a weapon (rifle); two counts of being in possession of dangerous drugs (heroin and methylamphetamine); and having property (cash) suspected of being the proceeds of a drug crime.

Police allege Foo shot the 43-year-old man in the leg.

Foo did not apply for bail.

His matters will be mentioned on January 30.

Ipswich Queensland Times

