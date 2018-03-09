Alleged flasher had muzzle at home

Police allege they found a bag containing a muzzle, balaclava and rope at the accused flasher’s home. Picture: Supplied

A FATHER-to-be accused of flashing women jogging on Sydney's Bay Run has been refused bail over fears he would not be able to control his urges if released.

Andrew James Grant, 28, appeared via video link in Sydney's Central Local Court on Friday when magistrate Les Mabbett was told police found a bag at his home containing rope, a balaclava and a muzzle.

Grant, who lives with his partner who's expecting a baby in July, is charged with a string of offences, including stalking, relating to six women over 17 days.

Earlier this week, police told a court they feared his behaviour had been escalating ahead of his arrest.

His behaviour was described as "unpredictable and brazen" by police.

He has been charged with numerous offences including five counts of stalking, two counts of behaving in an offensive manner, two counts of assault with an act of indecency and a count of indecent exposure.

Six female victims were approached between late January and mid-February, with police saying some incidents happened as early as 7.30am while others occurred at 10pm.

Mr Grant is accused of stalking one victim at 3.30pm before targeting her again three hours later. Police say Mr Grant, who lives with his pregnant partner, assaulted one victim before exposing himself to her.

In a separate attack, he allegedly tried to kiss one of the women.