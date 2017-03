A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged with obstructing police and serious assault after he allegedly spat in the face of a police officer.

Police allege the incident occurred on March 9 after a search warrant was executed at a Betts St address in Boonah.

Police also seized a number of drug utensils at the scene.

The accused is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on 4 April.