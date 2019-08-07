Accident-prone biker alleged to have hit speeds of 200km/h

MOTORCYLE rider Ben Ross was refused bail this week after being accused of riding a stolen motorcycle at speeds of 200km/h in a police pursuit.

Appearing in the dock of Ipswich Magistrates Court, 28-year-old Benjamin Luke Ross, a tradie from Yarrabilba, was charged with nine offences including unlawful use of a motorbike; dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; evading police at Chambers Flat on August 2; two counts of possession of restricted items; and possession of dangerous drugs.

The alleged offences occurred between Chambers Flat and Purga on Friday.

Ross's bail application was strongly opposed by police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo.

Defence lawyer Dylan Hans said the allegations were serious, conceding that if found guilty Ross would likely receive a jail term. Mr Hans also accepted Ross's risk of re-offending was "a live issue” for the court to consider.

"It appears to be a situation done out of panic,” Mr Hans said.

"He says he was riding back home after work.

"He panicked when he saw police. It was not registered.”

"Well, it was alleged to have been stolen,” Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said.

Mr Hans said Ross, a concreter with his own business, had spent three days in the police watch-house since his arrest, and was now facing a prison term.

Mr Hans said Ross suffered a serious motorcycle crash in October. Ross was left with significant health issues after surgery that involved the removal of sections of his bowel and spleen.

"His body cannot fight off infections. He fears this will be exacerbated in prison,” Mr Hans said.

"He has suffered a high level of depression since his accident.

"And financial strain. He had to sell his house.”

Mr Hans said Ross could be given a curfew if granted bail.

Ms Sturgess noted Ross was already on three sets of bail including one from the Supreme Court.

She said the motorcycle was alleged to have been stolen on May 15, with Ross allegedly also having methylamphetamine and a laser-pointer baton.

Ms Sturgess said police allege Ross rode a stolen motorcycle at a speed of more than 200km/h and that drugs were involved.

His bail application was refused. Ross's matters were adjourned to Beenleigh Magistrates Court on August 17.