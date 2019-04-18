ACCC warns: Don't buy from Viagogo

A TICKET reseller labelled as a scam by music and event insiders has been found guilty of misleading customers.

The Federal Court found Viagogo made false or misleading statements about the availability of tickets to events.

Viagogo claimed tickets were scarce, however that availability only referred to the resale tickets on the Viagogo platform, and not general tickets available for the event.

"Viagogo's claims misled consumers into buying tickets by including claims like 'less than 1 per cent tickets remaining' to create a false sense of urgency," ACCC chair Rod Sims said in a statement.

The Federal Court also found that Viagogo's use of the word 'official' on it's online advertisement was misleading and likely to trick customers into thinking they were dealing with an official ticket website.

Viagogo is only a ticket resale site, and does not officially sell event tickets.

"We urge consumers to only buy tickets from authorised sellers, or they risk their tickets being dishonored at the gates or doors," Mr Sims statement said.

Viagogo links are often the first ad result when searching for online event sales, and the Viagogo website appears in the first page of results when searching on Google for events such as Splendour in the Grass.

Mr Sims said the site also charged extraordinarily high booking fees. The Federal Court agreed, and found the site advertised a headline ticket price that didn't properly disclose the extra fees for a period from May 1, 2017 to June 26, 2017.

A booking free of 27.6% applied to most tickets.

The Federal Court has yet to decide penalties for the company.