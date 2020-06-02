Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

ACCC toughens position on Qantas’ Alliance stake

2nd Jun 2020 2:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The competition watchdog has toughened its position in relation to Qantas's 19.9 per cent stake in smaller airline Alliance, warning the carrier it will enforce the law against any anti-competitive behaviour.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission provided an update on Monday on the now 16-month investigation in response to queries from various stakeholders.

The ACCC said with the aviation industry in a state of major upheaval, it was now more than ever concerned that competition by smaller airlines was not hindered.

Qantas bought the stake in Alliance on February 1, 2019, and flagged its intention to eventually take over the "well-managed" Brisbane-based operator.

The acquisition sparked the ACCC's interest due to the fact it was completed without seeking clearance from the watchdog.

READ FULL REPORT HERE

More Stories

accc alliance qantas

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Beloved coffee van grinds to a halt

        premium_icon Beloved coffee van grinds to a halt

        Business Alby’s travelling coffee shop up for sale as the coronavirus crisis takes its toll.

        Coronavirus recovery, and why cautious approach is best

        premium_icon Coronavirus recovery, and why cautious approach is best

        Opinion Pubs and clubs are reopening, albeit under very tight guidelines

        ‘Generous to a fault’: Steve McMeniman remembered

        premium_icon ‘Generous to a fault’: Steve McMeniman remembered

        News It wasn’t easy for Two Butchers staff to return to work on Sunday.

        Homes needed for 500 pets that squeak and squawk

        premium_icon Homes needed for 500 pets that squeak and squawk

        Pets & Animals Hundreds of mice and 100 birds looking for new homes