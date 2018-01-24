Factory fire causes huge plumes of smoke

THICK black smoke is billowing into the sky in Brisbane's south, with reports of a factory fire.

Emergency services were called to the Acacia Ridge Polystyrene factory at about 9.20am.

A police spokeswoman said it was "well alight" and a Queensland Fire and Emergency spokesman said "there was a fair bit of smoke" coming from the building, but he said it is not known how involved the blaze is.

Fire crews are battling an intense blaze at a polystyrene factory in Acacia Ridge. #AcaciaRidge #7News pic.twitter.com/8zir6muw2E — 7 News Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) January 24, 2018

All workers are accounted for, he said.

Police are completing traffic control in nearby streets.