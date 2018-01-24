Menu
Factory fire causes huge plumes of smoke

Acacia Ridge factory at about 9.20am. Picture: Damian Bray
by Jacob Miley

THICK black smoke is billowing into the sky in Brisbane's south, with reports of a factory fire.

Emergency services were called to the Acacia Ridge Polystyrene factory at about 9.20am.

A police spokeswoman said it was "well alight" and a Queensland Fire and Emergency spokesman said "there was a fair bit of smoke" coming from the building, but he said it is not known how involved the blaze is.

All workers are accounted for, he said.

Police are completing traffic control in nearby streets.

