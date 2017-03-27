Absolutely Positively changing women's lives

ABSOLUTELY POSITIVELY WOMEN (APW) Westside Chapter is holding its monthly meeting tomorrow and is calling for new members to join them.

APW is a women's networking group aimed at encouraging women to achieve their goals through their monthly meet-ups and networking with like-minded local women in a safe, nurturing and supportive environment.

Springfield's Maree Ross and Miss M Marketing Director is the facilitator for the APW Westside Chapter and said the group is open to every woman, from stay at home mums to retirees.

APW Westside Chapter will meet tomorrow at 6:45am for breakfast at Brookwater Golf Club, with attendance costing $20.

Anyone interested in going to the event must first join APW on the link below :https://www.meetup.com/Absolutely-Positively-Women/events/235872750/