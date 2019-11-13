‘Absolutely crap’: Champ goes nuclear

WBA world champion Lucas Browne press conference. He has a major announcement as he continues to defend himself against doping allegations.

Australia's first heavyweight champion Lucas Browne can't seem to distance himself from the Paul Gallen and Barry Hall build up.

The hulking power puncher shut down any talks of him hopping into the ring and taking on Gallen in an expletive Instagram video on Tuesday.

"The reason I'm not fighting Gallen is because Gallen is getting paid 10 times more than I am for fighting someone who isn't a boxer," Browne said.

"So Gallen won't fight me because he'll pay me f*** all, like I'm getting anyway.

"So if they want to offer me the same money as they (Gallen and Hall) are fighting for, I'll fight both of them on the same night, I don't care at all.

"The fact of the matter is I'm not getting cheap shotted and not paid for something that I should be getting paid a lot more for. That's the reason."

But now Browne has taken aim at fellow Aussie boxer Danny Green after he made claims the former heavyweight champ wasn't able to find an opponent for the Friday night card.

"The opponent that Lucas Browne wanted to fight was nowhere near credible enough for us to put it on," Green told Sporting News.

"We weren't prepared to discredit the sport of boxing by putting on someone who wasn't a credible opponent for someone of Lucas Browne's experience."

Danny Green and Paul Gallen together to promote upcoming Barry Hall fight.

Browne didn't take kindly to Green's words and unloaded in a fiery, expletive-laden Instagram video on Tuesday night, accusing him of lying.

"Danny Green has come out with an article of sorts saying they offered me a free fight on the show and all this sort of s***," Browne said.

"It was never free in any way. They also said that I didn't come up with any credible opponents. I came up with eight different options … they said no to all of them because they were too expensive.

"The only one they could come up with was Alex Leapai. I was excited to fight Alex Leapai but my trainer who is over in Thailand wouldn't be available.

"So I said no, due to the fact that I would not have my trainer there. They've basically canned it because I said no to the only person they agreed on, which was Leapai, and my trainer wasn't there.

"I'm sorry, but I hate lying c***s and I really hate when people talk bulls*** at my expense.

"Thank you Greeny for being a dog c*** and coming up with some bulls*** but that's absolutely crap."

WARNING: Strong language