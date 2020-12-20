Absolute thriller: How Centrals created final over history

Centrals opener Tim Weber and Laidley wicketkeeper Matt Grassick watch the ball closely in the Harding-Madsen Shield Ipswich one-day final at Walker Oval. Picture: Gary Reid

WITH a historic one-day final triumph on the line, experienced Centrals cricketer Mick Abbott did what he knows best.

"Just simple plans,'' Abbott said, reflecting on the nerve-racking final over he had to deliver to give his team any chance of snatching a first one-day victory.

With Laidley needing five to tie and six to win off the final over, Abbott powered in.

Abbott's tight bowling and some spirited Centrals fielding proved the difference with the Kookaburras successfully defending their 206 run total off 45 overs at Walker Oval.

"It's a credit to Laidley. They played some good cricket as well today and it could have gone either way,'' Abbott said.

"It's all you ask for when you turn up in the morning.''

Laidley were in trouble at 6/124 before young guns Jem Ryan (34) and Josh Reisenleiter (46) took the Blue Dogs to within a whisker of victory.

However, Centrals fought hard in the dying stages to complete three decisive runouts that compensated for some dropped catches.

Laidley were dismissed for 204 when Craig Crack was the final wicket to fall.

Crack had earlier snared 4/22 off his 10 overs.

The victory was Centrals' first in the one-day format.

"It's a great little building block in terms of going forward to the four-day final. Hopefully we can push for that after Christmas,'' Abbott, 28, said.

"We're starting to build a good culture over the last few years. We've got a few young guys who have come in and perform when they needed to so it's been pleasing.

"Really excited. Excited for the young group of kids. Great for the club.''

The Centrals First Grade cricket team that won the Harding-Madsen Shield Ipswich grand final against Laidley. Picture: David Lems

Abbott finished Saturday's final with 1/43 after earlier posting a crucial 48 batting at seven to give Centrals something to bowl at.

"It was really warm and just lucky to get a couple in the middle I guess,'' he said, looking for some extra water in the hot conditions.

But he conceded Centrals were feeling the heat - literally - when Ryan and Reisenleiter were creating what looked to be the winning partnership.

"Absolutely,'' the representative cricketer said. "They batted really well the two of them.

"For such a young guy, Jem has got a massive future.''

Centrals openers Tim Weber (left) and Wayne Jones reflect on their batting start in the Harding-Madsen Shield Ipswich one-day grand final against Laidley. Picture: Gary Reid

Opener Tim Weber earlier contributed a much needed 62.

"With a quality line-up Laidley have, you just don't know if it's enough,'' the Ipswich Grammar School teacher said of Centrals' target.

But it proved enough - just.

"Laidley bowled really well in the middle and we flattened out a little bit similar to their innings and we were able to get a few away,'' Abbott said.

Accomplished opener and wily spinner Wayne Jones played his 101st match.

Centrals captain Lachlan Vellacott has been the top run scorer this season with 327 at an average of 40 (full stats wrap below).

The Laidley team prepares to bowl in the Harding-Madsen Shield Ipswich one-day grand final against Centrals at Walker Oval. Picture: Gary Reid

Laidley leader Alex Welsh anxiously watched as his team recovered from 5/100 and the loss of the sixth wicket to move within sight of victory.

"With two overs to go, I thought we were in a position to definitely win the game,'' Welsh said.

"It's disappointing but a great effort from the younger fellas (Ryan and Reisenleiter) to get us back into the game.

"It was an awesome effort. We probably just needed one of them there at the end. Unfortunately Josh got out.''

The skipper said at 5/100, Laidley were in a concerning position.

"We showed a lot of character to get back in the game,'' he said.

The powerhouse Laidley club had won previous one-day finals in 2007/08, 2008/09, 2009/10, 2012/13 and 2015/16.

Their rare final loss has set up another classic encounter against Centrals when the two-day competition starts in the new year.

"It will be good to have a bit of a break over Chrissy (Christmas),'' Welsh said.

"Everyone is disappointed because we thought we probably should have won.''

The Laidley bowler steams in during the Harding-Madsen Shield Ipswich one-day grand final against Centrals at Walker Oval. Picture: Gary Reid

After securing the T20 grand final with a superior run rate after last weekend's washout, Welsh said the Blue Dogs would "keep doing what we're doing''.

On Saturday, Welsh was the key wicket for Centrals, dismissed for 32 after the Blue Dogs were 3/58.

Brendan Ashton took the valuable wickets of Mick Sippel for a ducking and his opening partner and nephew Tom for 10.

All the players rued the incredibly hot conditions in the final First Grade match before Christmas.

"It was very hard work today. It wasn't easy,'' Welsh said.

Laidley (4/172) beat South East Redbacks (171) in the Second Division one-day grand final at Amberley.

Shane Lehmann finished with 4/30, including a hat-trick.

The Ipswich and West Moreton Cricket Association two-day competition starts in the new year.

STATE OF PLAY

Cricket Ipswich: 1st Division One Day Grand Final

1-Laidley District v 2-Central Districts at Walker Oval

Centrals Innings

Wayne Jones c Wilson b Welsh 7 (34)

Tim Weber c Adamski b M. Sippel 62 (61)

Lachlan Vellacott c Adamski b T. Sippel 18 (34)

Caleb Risson c Grassick b Crack 8 (18)

Harry Dobson c M. Sippel b Crack 15 (33)

David Lyall c T. Sippel b Crack 0 (2)

Mick Abbott c Adamski b T. Sippel 48 (50)

Braydon Osborne b T. Sippel 0 (1)

Jamie Koch c & b Crack 0 (8)

Alex Dell not out 25 (29)

Brendan Ashton not out 0 (0)

Extras (2lb 21w) 23

Total (45ov) 9/206

FoW: 65, 86, 110, 114, 116, 130, 132, 138, 198.

Bowling: Liam Dean 6/0/31/0; Jem Ryan 4/0/29/0; Michael Sippel 7/1/19/1; Alex Welsh 8/0/50/1; Craig Crack 10/3/22/4; Tom Sippel 10/0/53/3.

Laidley Innings

Michael Sippel c Osborne b Ashton 0 (5)

Tom Sippel b Ashton 10 (12)

Chris Wilson b Vellacott 28 (35)

Alex Welsh c Osborne b Koch 32 (76)

Matthew Grassick lbw Abbott 2 (8)

Shanley Neuendorf c Osborne b Ashton 27 (39)

Josh Reisenleiter run out (Abbott) 46 (53)

Jem Ryan c Ashton b Vellacott 34 (38)

Jared Adamski run out (Lyall/Vellacott) 0 (0)

Liam Dean not out 1 (7)

Craig Crack run out (Osborne) 1 (1)

Extras (8lb 10w 5nb) 23

Total (45ov) 204

FoW: 1, 16, 58, 65, 108, 124, 199, 200, 202, 204

Bowling: Alex Dell 5/1/26/0; Brendan Ashton 8/1/26/3; Lachlan Vellacott 10/2/43/2; Michael Abbott 9/0/43/1; Wayne Jones 9/0/42/0; Jamie Koch 4/0/16/1.

Centrals win the final by two runs.

1-Laidley District v 2-Central Districts at Walker Oval

Head-to-head: Overall played 61: Laidley 38, drawn 12, tied 1, Centrals 10.

One Day played 20: Laidley 16, washouts 2, tied 1, Centrals 1.

Last One Day encounter: Laidley 173 (39.5) def Centrals 145 (42) at Limestone Park on October 17, 2020.

The Laidley bowler fires in during the Harding-Madsen Shield one-day grand final against Centrals. Picture: Gary Reid

One day grand final stats

Previous Cricket Ipswich one day finals

2007/08: Laidley 8/125 (34) def Eastern Raiders 124 (43.5) at Baxter Oval

2008/09: Laidley 6/109 (32) def Marburg 108 (33) at Marburg Showgrounds (rain 33ov)

2009/10: Laidley 9/252 (34) def Eastern Raiders 6/206 (34) at Bichel Oval (rain 34ov)

2012/13: Laidley 184 (42.5) def Eastern Taipans 140 (41) at Baxter Oval

2013/14: Brothers 6/227 (50) def Laidley 8/225 (50) at Baxter Oval

2014/15: Brothers 5/239 (47.4) def Laidley 5/237 (50) at Baxter Oval

2015/16: Laidley 4/105 (29.1) def Brothers 101 (34) at Baxter Oval.

Laidley bowler Mick Sippel delivers in the Harding-Madsen Shield Ipswich one-day grand final against Centrals. Picture: Gary Reid

Harding Madsen finals

2016/17: Wests 9/195 (45) def Northsiders 51 (23.2) at Heritage Oval

2017/18: Wests 3/162 (38.4) def Laidley 159 (41.4) at Baxter Oval

2018/19: Wests 3/178 (35.4) def Diggers 177 (50) at Captain Cook No.7

2019/20: Mets 6/171 (43) def Laidley 9/169 (50) at Bichel Oval.

Centrals opener Wayne Jones sizes up the situation in the Harding-Madsen Shield Ipswich one-day grand final against Laidley. Picture: Gary Reid

Harding Madsen Shield stats for this season

Top Ipswich rungetters

1. Lachlan Vellacott (CD) 327r at 40.88

2. Wayne Jones (CD) 253r at 28.11

3. Alex Welsh (LD) 246r at 49.2

4. Faraz Khan (Bro) 228r at 22.8

5. Michael Sippel (LD) 227r at 32.43

6. Tim Weber (CD) 212r at 30.29

7. Nick Verrenkamp (NSd) 207r at 29.52

8. Chris Wilson (LD) 202r at 25.25

9. Shane Krings (NSd) 202r at 22.44

10. Caleb Risson (CD) 184r at 16.73

11. Matthew Grassick (LD) 180r at 25.71

12. Craig Mackay (Bro) 180r at 22.5

13. Ethan Acutt (SER) 174r at 24.86

14. Anju Perera (SER) 174r at 17.4

15. Shanley Neuendorf (LD) 167r at 23.86

Centrals opener and top scorer Tim Weber in the Harding-Madsen Shield Ipswich one-day grand final against Laidley. Picture: Gary Reid

Top Ipswich wicket-takers

1. Alex Dell (CD) 21w at 13.85

2. Liam Dean (LD) 21w at 14.67

3. Wayne Jones (CD) 19w at 13.58

4. Patrick Schmidt (Th) 18w at 16.44

5. Dom Salton (NSd) 17w at 17.35

6. Lucas Sefont (Th) 17w at 25.35

7. Jem Ryan (LD) 16w at 11.19

8. Lachlan Vellacott (CD) 16w at 16.31

9. Blayde Klass (Th) 14w at 27.21

10. Kevin Cumming (NSd) 12w at 11.75

11. Craig Mackay (Bro) 12w at 25.17

12. Callum Winton (NSd) 12w at 27.08

13. Stephen Humphreys (NSd) 11w at 21.73

14. Riley Denny (Bro) 10w at 22

15. Michael Sippel (LD) 9w at 13.78

Laidley wicketkeeper Matt Grassick. Picture: Gary Reid

Career One Day stats

Laidley

Chris Wilson 121m 1362r at 15.84 4x50s, HS: 87

Jason Cubit 91m 1766r at 28.48 1x100, 9x50s HS: 100*

Tom Sippel 22m 220r at 20 HS: 40*; 20w at 16.7 BB: 5/37

Alex Welsh (c) 74m 2142r at 37.58 3x100s 9x50s HS: 165*; 136w at 13.04 4x5i BB: 6/12

Michael Sippel 129m 4673r at 50.25 7x100, 32x50s HS: 151*; 105w at 15.54 BB: 4/11

Matthew Grassick (wk) 41m 608r at 18.42 1x100 3x50s HS:106; 40c & 6st

Shanley Neuendorf 17m 262r at 21.83 HS: 47*; 5w at 46.2 BB: 1/15

Josh Reisenleiter 15m 95r at 9.5 HS: 23; 12w at 23.17 BB: 3/35

Jem Ryan 8m 8r at 2.67; 16w at 11.19 BB: 4/27

Liam Dean 27m 39r at 4.88 HS: 18; 34w at 20 BB: 4/26

Craig Crack 16m 26r at 13 HS: 10*; 20w at 22.2 BB: 6/68

Travis Ilka 83m 1083r at 17.75 3x50s HS: 78 (89c & 20st)

Terry Emerson 44m 394r at 26.27 HS:8 2; 41w at 22.41 BB: 3/20.

Centrals

Wayne Jones 100m 2323r at 29.78 1x100 13x50s HS: 121; 77w at 18.97 BB: 4/7

Tim Weber 38m 934r at 25.94 8x50s HS: 94*

Lachlan Vellacott (c) 29m 885r at 35.4 6x50s HS: 90; 29w at 19.62 BB: 4/37

Caleb Risson 38m 647r at 20.87 4x50s HS: 76

Harry Dobson 16m 149r at 12.42 HS: 38

Dave Lyell 5m 95r at 23.75 HS: 39

Mick Abbott 35m 315r at 24.23 HS: 41; 45w at 18.62 BB: 6/29

Braydon Osborne (wk) 10m 59r at 9.83 HS: 31; 11c

Jamie Koch 3m 4r at 2; 2w at 27 BB: 1/12

Alex Dell 27m 32r at 3.56 HS: 4*; 31w at 17.87 BB: 6/35

Brendan Ashton 14m 44r at 14.67 HS:13; 11w at 24.55 BB: 3/6.

2nd Division One Day Grand Final

1-Laidley District v 2-South East Redbacks at Marsden No.2

Laidley 4/172 - Laurence Pratt 58, Mark Adamski 45*, Corey Jackwitz 39 defeated SE Redbacks 171 - Cameron Gillanders 15, Matt Baker 18, Jason Packer 40, Luke Greisbach 20; Shane Lehmann 4/30, including a hat-trick, Darryl Muckert 3/30.

3rd Division T20s

Round 14: Strollers White 4/163 (19.3) - Dean Granzien 70 (39), Luke Muggeridge 47 (46), Luke Boettcher 11* (17), Jamie Reid 14 (6); Dominick Morgan 1/25 (2), Brenton Lehmann 2/27 (4), Carl Sefont 1/30 (4) defeated Thunder Storm 7/162 (20) - Zane Hogan 44(32), Ben Donnelly 58(44), Brenton Lehmann 40(25); Peter Nichol 1/31, Justin Miller 2/37(4), Jake Boettcher 2/0/17/4.

Laidley 1/147 (15.3) - James Wilson 66, Matt Caswell 34*, Andrew Luck 30*; Jon Moss 1/10 (2) defeated Redbacks 7/144 (20) - Jan Petterson 62, Darren Cole 22, Alex Emmerson 3/16 (4), James Wilson 2/7 (3), Brendan Bruer 1/21 (4).