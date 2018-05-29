Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
England's midfielder Raheem Sterling takes part in a training session at St George's Park in Burton-on-Trent. / AFP PHOTO / OLI SCARFF
England's midfielder Raheem Sterling takes part in a training session at St George's Park in Burton-on-Trent. / AFP PHOTO / OLI SCARFF
News

‘Disgrace’: World Cup star’s tattoo slammed

by Stephen Moyes and Alex Diaz
29th May 2018 8:21 AM

RAHEEM Sterling has triggered the fury of anti-gun campaigners - by unveiling a new tattoo of an M16 assault rifle on his right leg.

They called for the striker, 23, to be dropped from the England World Cup squad, with one saying: "That tattoo is sick."

An anti-gun campaigning mum whose son was shot dead said Sterling's new tattoo is "an absolute disgrace."

Lucy Cope, 63, of Mothers Against Guns, said it was "sickening" the 23-year-old Manchester City striker was showing off the tattoo to his Instagram followers - many of them impressionable youngsters.

And she called on him to be dropped from England's World Cup squad unless he gets rid of it.

"This tattoo is disgusting," she added. "Raheem should hang his head in shame. It's totally unacceptable.

"We demand he has the tattoo lasered off or covered up with a different tattoo. If he refuses he should be dropped from the England team. He's supposed to be a role model but chooses to glamorise guns."

Sterling, aged nine when his dad was shot dead in Jamaica, shared a picture of the new tattoo on his right leg with 3.6 million Instagram followers. It was taken as he trained with England in Burton, Staffs.

Raheem Sterling displays a tattoo of an assault rifle on his lower leg. / AFP PHOTO / OLI SCARFF
Raheem Sterling displays a tattoo of an assault rifle on his lower leg. / AFP PHOTO / OLI SCARFF

More than 60 people have been killed in gun and knife murders in Raheem's home town of London so far this year.

Iffat Rizvi, who runs the Starr anti-guns campaign, said: "This is disrespectful to young people who lost their lives."

 

This article was originally published by The Sun and reproduced with permission.

Related Items

Show More
editors picks england football manchester city fc raheem sterling russia 2018 tattoo world cup 2018

Top Stories

    Owner's shock as fire destroys restored home

    premium_icon Owner's shock as fire destroys restored home

    News WHEN Sonya Woolley’s phone started ringing late last night, she had no idea the call was to deliver devastating news.

    • 29th May 2018 11:53 AM
    Brett Forte remembered one year on from shooting

    premium_icon Brett Forte remembered one year on from shooting

    News Senior Constable Forte lost his life in the line of duty

    Court rules on killer's appeal to overturn murder conviction

    premium_icon Court rules on killer's appeal to overturn murder conviction

    News Appeal court reach verdict on Brenden Jacob Bennetts case

    Billy Slater drops Origin bombshell

    Billy Slater drops Origin bombshell

    Rugby League “Honestly, I just think it’s time.”

    • 29th May 2018 11:08 AM

    Local Partners