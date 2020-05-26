Above average cattle prices spark new sale plan

BIG SALE: The 2020 Silverdale Weaner Sale was such a success, there will be a second round next month. Picture: Hayes & Co

THE 2020 Silverdale Weaner Sale was so successful this year, a second round is already being planned.

The annual sale was held on Saturday, and 1193 top-quality, young cattle were yarded.

Hayes & Co principal and senior auctioneer Peter Hayes said the sale results were superb, with a 100 per cent clearance rate on cattle.

“We’re very pleased … prices were above market expectation,” Mr Hayes said.

Given the great results, the auctioneers are planning to run a second sale on June 20, as a follow-on.

“We’ve had a couple of clients that had cattle in this sale and they had more cattle that they want to go in another one, so we decided to put in a second round,” he said.

At the weekend, cattle came from local areas as well as from Central Queensland and were sold to a wide variety of buyers.

Southern buyer support, as well as support from the Western Downs, was as strong as expected on the day, but local support levels took the team by surprise.

“Our local competition was a lot better than we thought it would be,” Mr Hayes said.

He said there were a number of standout sales on the day including SA & BE Ferris, who sold a top-quality line of Angus steers topping at $1300 and averaging a cracking $1201, with heifers making $840.

Hayes & Co principal and senior auctioneer Peter Hayes.

Wivenhoe-based Mountview Pastoral’s lines of weaners sold “extremely well” to average $1133, with the steers topping at $1150, taking out third place, and the heifers topping at $1120.

Mr Hayes said the strong numbers at the sale were pleasing to see heading into winter, particularly with a number of headwinds pushing against prices.

“Put it this way, with the uncertainty of what’s going on with coronavirus and overseas markets, the market now is going against the trends that people predicted,” he said.

