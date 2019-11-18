About 70 workers will be out of work by end of the month

THE LIQUIDATION date for Bachmann Plant Hire will be determined just a few days before Christmas.

The planned meeting between insolvency firm Jirsch Sutherland and creditors was supposed to happen on Friday but it has been postponed until December 20.

Jirsch Sutherland partner Sule Arnautovic said the liquidation date will be decided on this date.

About 70 staff will be out of work "on or around November 29."

The date for an asset sale is still being negotiated.

"A small portion (will be) retained on a casual basis thereafter," he said.

Mr Arnautovic said workers would receive their entitlements in early-to-mid 2020 unless they are paid earlier through the Fair Entitlements Guarantee.

The 50-year-old earth-moving business was put into administration in September after Jirsch Sutherland was appointed to parent company MRS Services Group.