Abortion: Who gets the final say?

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

With South Australia the final state legalising abortion under specific conditions, this adds to future termination of the already critical "stolen generations" of Australian children through abortion.



The right to life is a sensitive topic which has created polarisation in our communities and governments.

To terminate the life of the unborn should not be the privilege of parliaments alone.

It is more than just deciding what is convenient.



Life is a precious God-given gift not to be discarded for convenience, however, health issues threatening the life of the mother should be debated in decisions in such cases.

Many social forces are at play in decision-making.



Who is the voice protecting the voiceless?

Who can fight for the right of a foetus who knows nothing of the outside world, while politicians and its mother determine it has no right to live?



It is an emotional issue which continues to attract controversy.

Have the mother or governments the right to terminate an unborn child without advocacy?

In protecting the foetus, we may have saved a future world leader.

E Rowe

Marcoola