Aboriginal dance group to showcase proud culture

INSPIRING: The Nunukul Yuggera Aboriginal Dance Group will perform before the Ipswich Jets and Wes Conlon (pictured) take the field against Tweed Heads.

AN IPSWICH-based world famous dance group will perform before the Intrust Super Cup clash at North Ipswich Reserve on Saturday.

The Nunukul Yuggera Aboriginal Dance Group will perform before the main game.

Group co-director Leanne Ruska said the group had been in operation for over 20 years and had travelled the world performing. She said the young men in the dance group were "so excited to showcase their culture” and perform in NAIDOC Week on such a significant occasion.

"They don't get to do it a lot because they have got school so when the opportunity comes for weekend gigs we always try and get the kids involved as much as possible because they just love it,” she said.

Jaylen Ruska, a 14-year-old member of the dance group, said it was an honour to be involved with the dance group.

"I'm proud to express my culture because my ancestors have been doing this for 50,000 years,” he said.

Jets CEO Jason Cubit said the day, to celebrate Indigenous Appreciation Round in the Intrust Super Cup, would showcase the culture of the First Nations people of Australia through art, dance and Indigenous stallholders.

"For us Indigenous Appreciation Day is about showcasing the connection the Jets have with Indigenous people here in Ipswich,” he said.

"It was great the Intrust Super Cup chose to follow Ipswich's lead and hold this round in NAIDOC Week.”