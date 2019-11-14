Menu
Mona Eltahawy on Q&A.
Letters to the Editor

ABC should face probe over Q&A

14th Nov 2019 12:00 AM
ANYONE familiar with the ABC’s Q&A program (4/11) would be able to see just how out of control the ABC is.

The program featured panelist journalist Mona Eltahawy (pictured), who advocated women killing rapists: “How many rapists must we kill until men stop raping us?”

Another panelist, Nayuka Gorrie, an Indigenous screenwriter, advocated violence and looked forward to people “burning stuff”, as well as doing away with all police.

There is a difference between free speech and advocating violence.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison needs to have a parliamentary investigation into the out-of-control ABC.

Is the ABC trying to say there are no conservative women in Australia to challenge this very dangerous ideology?

Australian psychologist Bettina Arndt who is a social media broadcaster is challenging these out-of-control feminists in her book #MenToo, coupled with her YouTube videos.

Arndt is one woman men and women should take notice of before it’s too late.

ROBERT McBEATH, Raceview

