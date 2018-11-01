Menu
Malcolm Turnbull has been notably camera-shy since his ousting two months ago. Now you’ll have the chance to ask him anything you want.
Politics

ABC of Malcolm’s big return

by Sharri Markson
1st Nov 2018 4:42 AM
HE wouldn't even send a tweet to help the Liberals win the Wentworth by-election, insisting he had retired from public life - but Malcolm Turnbull is still happy to appear on ABC TV's Q&A.;

The former prime minister will appear as the only guest next Thursday in a special edition of the show, answering questions about politics, parties, leadership as well as climate, gender, and conservatism.

The provocative move comes just a day after Mr Turnbull publicly rebuked Prime Minister Scott Morrison's decision to discuss moving the Australian embassy from Tel-Aviv to Jerusalem.

His commentary has ignited fury in the Liberal Party.

 

 

During his trip to Bali to represent Australia at a conference at taxpayers' expense this week, Mr Turnbull took his former media adviser Daniel Meers with him, as he was entitled to do.

Mr Turnbull declined to comment on why he had changed his mind about offering public views on politics.

"As I said when I left the office of prime minister, I'm out of partisan politics and so that is it," he said.

"I'll continue to have things to say about important matters of public interest, but I'm not engaged in politics any longer. I'm retired."

