Abandoned retirement village up in flames

Multiple fire crews are on scene at major fire at the abandoned Salvin Park Blue Care Nursing Home at Carina Heights. Picture: 97.3FM
by Jacob Miley

AN ABANDONED retirement village in Brisbaneâ€™s east has gone up in flames with multiple fire crews responding.

Emergency services were advised of a fire at the Salvin Park Blue Care Nursing Home at Carina Heights about 9pm tonight.

A QFES spokesman said the building was well alight and fire crews will be tackling the blaze, which covers an area of about 5000 square metres, through the night.

Paramedics are on standby but there are no reports of anyone being on the property.

Topics:  brisbane fire queensland retirement village

