Abandoned resort island’s new $1.2m residents

Turtles named as proud new owners of $1.2m Qld resort island

A nest of turtles have found themselves the proud owners of a Queensland resort island.

Wild Duck Island, which is the largest nesting site in eastern Australia for flatback turtles, has been leased by taxpayers for $1.2 million to allow the vulnerable turtles to reproduce in peace.

Their new digs cover 118ha and include several derelict buildings built as part of a resort that never opened.

Flatback Turtle Hatchlings

Environment Minister Meaghan Scanlon said the money had been spent to acquire the remote island's 118ha tourism lease, which is already surrounded by national park.

"It has been mostly been deserted for decades," Ms Scanlon said of the island.

"Its splendid isolation has seen it become the largest flatback turtle nesting site in eastern Australia."

She said the move - which marked World Turtle Day - ensured the whole island was now protected and the flatback turtles could nest safely in numbers and undisturbed.

"Wild Duck Island is one of the 48 islands of the Broad Sound group off central Queensland," she said.

Wild Duck Island, off the coast of Mackay in Queensland, is now a sanctuary for Flatback Turtles.

"Many of these islands are largely in their natural state, making them a perfect haven for nesting vulnerable flatback turtles."

Rehabilitation of degraded areas of the island and the removal of derelict resort buildings will be undertaken now.

Flatback turtles are unique to Australia and are classed as vulnerable, spending their lives in the warm, shallow inshore waters and bays and feeding off the soft-bottomed seabed away from coral reefs.

Meanwhile, Ms Scanlon has finalised the purchase of additional land adjacent to the Mon Repos Conservation Park, a globally significant nesting site for loggerhead turtles.

"Our ongoing investment in turtle conservation at Mon Repos significantly expands the

conservation park and boosts sustainability of this world class eco-tourism facility which

attracts over 30,000 visitors a year," she said.

Originally published as Abandoned resort island's new $1.2m residents