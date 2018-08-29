Abandoned puppies find a new lease on life

RE-HOMED: The seven puppies dumped by the side of the road in Forest Hill in June have all been adopted, including Hope (pictured).

SEVEN puppies dumped by the side of a road in a cardboard box and left for dead two months ago have found a new lease on life.

All of the bull Arab mixed-breed pups saved by the actions of a passer-by in Forest Hill in June have now been adopted into loving homes.

RSPCA Queensland spokesperson Michael Beatty was pleased to see a fantastic outcome for the young dogs but such cases don't always have a happy ending.

A litter of five-week-old Border Collie cross puppies were dumped in Inala last week.

One of the eight dogs was found to be dead on arrival to a 24-hour veterinary clinic in Woolloongabba and at this stage, another four have died.

The dogs were malnourished and suffering from hypothermia, conjunctivitis and hookworm infestation.

"That's what can happen," Mr Beatty said.

"If people just get their animals de-sexed, this just doesn't happen.

"We've still got Operation Wanted running, which means people can look for discounted de-sexing.

"There's about 190 vets state wide offering discounts on the de-sexing. You really must get your pet de-sexed."

The Forest Hill puppies were quickly taken to the UQ VETS - Small Animal Hospital in Gatton before being transferred to RSPCA care the following morning; suffering from a severe case of mites, which caused significant hair loss and scarring.

It was estimated they were between four and six weeks old when abandoned.

The RSPCA are still seeking information on the dumping incident in Forest Hill.

Anyone with information on the potential owner or any sightings of the incident are urged to contact the RSPCA on 1300 ANIMAL (1300 264 625).

