A year in review as last council meeting kicks off

OUT OF OFFICE: Ipswich councillors on the day of their last meeting before the dismissal. David Morrison, Paul Tully, Kylie Stoneman, Kerry Silver, Wayne Wendt, Cheryl Bromage, David Martin, Charlie Pisasale, Sheila Ireland and David Pahlke. Contributed

FEW predicted the storms that rolled into Ipswich on New Year's Eve would provide a fitting metaphor for the year that was to come.

Twenty-six millimetres of rain fell on the afternoon of December 31 and, at 3.27pm, the evening's celebrations were cancelled.

Today Ipswich City Council's last ordinary meeting of the year will be held. The faces around the table are vastly different than the ones who sat at the start of 2018.

Ipswich City Council started the year progressively, and for a while it seemed as though the organisation, already battered by the Crime and Corruption Commission storm in 2017, was beginning to sail on smooth waters again.

Suspended chief executive officer Jim Lindsay and operating officer Craig Maudsley revealed they would leave the council in mid-January, clearing the way for new appointments.

Both were charged by the CCC; both deny wrongdoing.

Ipswich City Council's new CEO Sean Madigan with Mayor Andrew Antoniolli. Helen Spelitis

Five days into the year mayor Andrew Antoniolli said the council would comply with a review by the Office of Information Commissioner into the amount of information available to the public.

He set about ticking-off each item on acting CEO Gary Kellar's 19-point governance review.

For the most part, the good news kept on coming; with Rheinmetall securing the Land 400 contract and promising to build 186 Boxer tanks in Ipswich.

"This is huge for Ipswich, make no mistake,” Mr Antoniolli said at the time.

In the background, three candidates were vying to become Ipswich City Council's next CEO.

The candidates; from Coffs Harbour, Townsville and Ipswich, would be tasked with ushering in a new era for the embattled entity.

Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli leaves the Ipswich Watchouse on Wednesday afternoon. Rob Williams

Despite the CCC issuing a caution, Sean Madigan was appointed Ipswich City Council CEO on May 1.

He was to be the person "to support a new era of transparency and good governance”.

"We've got a person who's got a very good leadership style and will lead the city well into the future,” Mr Antoniolli said in May.

About 26 hours after the CEO appointment Mr Antoniolli started the path from Ipswich City Council to the Ipswich Police Station.

At a few minutes past 4pm on a Wednesday he emerged; charged by the CCC with fraud.

Mr Antoniolli denies wrongdoing and intends to fight the charges.

Stirling Hinchliffe MP at 1 William Street, Brisbane. Cordell Richardson

But the arrest of the mayor was to be the beginning of the end for Ipswich City Council.

Mr Antoniolli, who was elected in August last year, declared he would not stand down.

Privately, councillors knew his position was untenable.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe later revealed to the QT the arrest of Mr Antoniolli was a "lightning rod” for the dismissal.

The remaining nine councillors called a crisis meeting for 8am on Thursday.

Long-time councillor Paul Tully was absent.

Councillor of the City of Ipswich, Wayne Wendt addressing media at a press conference with regard to taking the state government to court. Cordell Richardson

They funnelled past media waiting outside the Ipswich City Council's Roderick St HQ. Rosewood councillor David Pahlke was one of many to acknowledge as they entered that their future didn't look bright.

Back in Brisbane Mr Hinchliffe and the Queensland Parliament were sitting. The Local Government Minister had already sealed councillors' fate by the time they held their crisis meeting.

On the night of Mr Antoniolli's arrest Mr Hinchliffe summoned Ipswich's three MPs; Jim Madden, Jennifer Howard and Charis Mullen to his office and laid out options.

Jo-Ann Miller was absent.

Mr Hinchliffe had sought legal advice and determined he would move to dismiss the council.

"The Ipswich community is reeling,” he told the parliament.

"I will ask Ipswich City Council to show cause why they should not be dismissed. This course of action is necessary to restore public confidence in Ipswich City Council.”

Councillors were left gobsmacked but promised to fight on. Mr Tully, who received the dismissal news via an SMS, promised to "use every legal avenue to fight this”.

Councillors were given time to respond to Mr Hinchliffe's show-cause notice.

He would leave the community in limbo for almost two months before "further matters” prompted Mr Hinchliffe to issue a second show-cause notice on June 20.

At this stage, councillors started feeling more optimistic about fighting the dismissal.

They sought advice from a team of lawyers who declared they stood a good chance in the battle. A business as usual approach was promoted by councillors; evident with the united front they put on to hand down the 2018-19 budget on June 26. That afternoon a notice would be lodged in the state's Supreme Court to challenge Mr Hinchliffe's show-cause notice.

Acting mayor Wayne Wendt - who preferred to be out of the spotlight - said it was "not about declaring war”.

On July 9 Mr Hinchliffe announced special State Government legislation would be brought to parliament to forcibly remove councillors.

They would be dragged from their kingdom kicking and screaming. Mr Hinchliffe would use a damning Queensland Audit Office report into Ipswich City Properties and a Crime and Corruption Commission report into the council as firepower for the sacking.

On August 21, Ipswich councillors were removed after a unanimous vote by the Queensland Parliament.

"The tyranny no longer rules in Ipswich,” Ms Miller declared.

Six of the dismissed councillors have sued for unfair dismissal. Their case is expected to drag into early next year.

Administrator Greg Chemello, his five-person advisory panel and acting CEO Charlie Dill now sit around the table.

They'll hope storms don't return this New Year's Eve.