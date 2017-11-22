A wicked career move

Annabelle Harbison played Glinda in the Ipswich Musical Theatre Company's production of Wicked.

Annabelle Harbison played Glinda in the Ipswich Musical Theatre Company's production of Wicked. David Nielsen

WICKED is the gift that keeps giving in Ipswich.

Not only did the show sell out, it won the Tourism/Community Event of the Year at this year's Ipswich Business Awards and now Annabelle Harbison who played Glinda has scored an internship on Broadway.

Miss Harbison leaves today on her 30-hour flight to the Big Apple.

"It's pretty cool, a bit out of the ordinary,” she said.

Miss Harbison, 20, is studying dance and business at QUT and last year scored the role of a lifetime performing as her favourite character in her favourite musical.

The production won rave reviews thanks to talented performers and the Ipswich Musical Theatre Company's investment in a professional creative team including Simon Gallaher who played the role of The Wizard in the professional season of Wicked as casting director, and renowned musical director Robert Clark.

It was Mr Clark's connection to Broadway that saw Miss Harbison be invited to intern with the Wicked cast and crew.

ON WITH THE SHOW: Ipswich Musical Theatre Company artistic director Brenda Ryan and performer Annabelle Harbison. David Nielsen

IMTC Artistic Director and co-founder Brenda Ryan said the company Miss Harbison will be interning with had never taken anyone from Australia before.

"I think there's a big future ahead for Annabelle,” she said. The internship helps fulfil the requirement of her final year of of uni.

While she's planning on coming back to Ipswich she wouldn't say no if she was offered a job on Broadway.

"I know I want to work in the musical theatre industry.”

As part of the internship Miss Harbison will shadow the company managers of Wicked and new show for the Tony season Sponge Bob Square Pants.

"I'm really excited and looking forward to it.”

While she has grown up singing and acting, Miss Harbison said playing Glinda was a "challenging and very demanding role, physically and vocally”.

Wicked was a hit in Ipswich, Mrs Ryan said two extra mid-week shows were added to the line-up and sold out 10 days before opening night.

"We had people who came from Brisbane the Gold Coast, the Sunshine Coast that were blown away by the standard.

"It bought tourists to Ipswich. The excitement of Wicked started with the announcement of Simon Gallaher as casting director.”