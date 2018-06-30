A week of foodie fun kicks off today

THIS week you'll get to visit Australia's largest camel dairy, pick carrots, feed goats, cuddle lambs, visit a lemon grove and an olive grove, learn to make cheese.

Scenic Rim Eat Local Week starts today with more than 90 opportunities to visit local farms, taste just-picked produce, drink the wine and beer, and meet the producers.

Now in the 8th year, it's a celebration of food, farmers and natural beauty of the Scenic Rim through a program of festivals, farm gate events and culinary experiences.

Scenic Rim Mayor, Cr Greg Christensen, said Eat Local Week had established itself as a 'must-do' event for anyone with an interest in farming and great food and wine.

"If you haven't experienced Scenic Rim Eat Local Week I encourage you to come and have a food and farm experience to remember," he said.

"So many visitors during the week express surprise at the depth of produce which is growing in the Scenic Rim, only an hour from the city. Eat Local Week is an authentic festival of food, wine and farming and is an easy way to connect with the country and to give your children an insight into where their food comes from.

"We schedule the event for the first week of the Queensland school holidays so that families can be involved and enjoy the array of produce and farm experiences we offer."

The Scenic Rim is one of Queensland's most productive and exciting regions for food and wine. It's a hub for winter vegetable production, dairies, beef, pork, sheep and poultry, as well as more boutique products like finger limes, olives and nuts.

The week culminates in the Winter Harvest Festival, on Saturday July 7 at Aratula. The region's producers get together to the Aratula Community Sports Complex to sell produce, share stories and meet the consumers. There's free kids' rides and activities, a tractor pulling competition, live music and cooking demonstrations by MasterChef Australia 2017 runner-up Ben Ungermann, author Brenda Fawdon and Wild Canary's Glen Barratt. Musician Linsey Pollak will be there to show you how to turn a carrot into a musical carrot clarinet.

Ben Ungermann will showcase the unique Scenic Rim ice-creams developed for Eat Local Week, collaborating with local carrot, tomato and finger lime farmers and Scenic Rim Brewery's Mike Webster.

Eat Local Week's popularity is so great that some events have sold out. But don't worry, there are still plenty of events to attend, including producer lunches and dinners, cheese-making workshops, beer and wine evenings and the Winter Harvest Festival.

"Jump in the car, pack your gumboots and an Esky and come and have an experience you will not forget," Cr Christensen said.

"We're here, ready to welcome visitors and share our beautiful part of the world."

Go to www.eatlocalweek.com.au

Highlights: