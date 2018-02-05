'A waste of time': Protestors face court

Members of the Brisbane Animal Save group stopped a truck at JBS at Dinmore.

TWO protestors charged after staging a 'vigil' outside an Ipswich business have faced court.

Margaret Simpson and Joanne Fairbrother were charged on April 5, 2018 after walking onto the road as part of a peaceful vigil outside JBS Dinmore in Ipswich.

Simpson and Fairbrother were charged with "obstructing the flow of traffic" and today left Ipswich Magistrates Court with good behaviour bonds.

The protest was organised by Animal Liberation Queensland which said the defendants were asking trucks to stop for just 30 seconds "so that they could bear witness to these animals before they entered the slaughterhouse".

"Around 20 protestors entered the road to safely stop an approaching truck, resulting in police selecting two protestors at random and charging them with obstructing traffic," Animal Liberation Qld spokesperson Chay Neal said.

"JBS Dinmore one of the largest cattle slaughterhouses in the southern hemisphere, killing thousands of individuals every day. We have a right to peaceful protest and we will continue to do so.

"We maintain that these charges were a waste of the court's time. We call on JBS and the police to help facilitate peaceful protest so that we can exercise our democratic rights in a way that is safe and with minimal disruption.

"Meat alternatives and veganism are on the rise around Australia, as is a concern for animal welfare. People have the right to know where their meat comes from and we will continue to stage vigils, protests, and other forms of outreach to educate the public regarding the plight of farmed animals."

In a written statement following the court proceedings, Ms Simpson said the footage shared on social media was mean to "evoke hope and empathy" for the animals slaughtered.

Protestors try to stop cattle truck.: Brisbane Animal Save protestors tried to stop a truck filled with cattle from going into the JBS plant at Dinmore.