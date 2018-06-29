Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CLOSE CALL: Stroke survivor Brendan Hill exercises his left arm with the help of West Moreton Health's nurse unit manager Linda Edwards.
CLOSE CALL: Stroke survivor Brendan Hill exercises his left arm with the help of West Moreton Health's nurse unit manager Linda Edwards. Helen Spelitis
Health

'A wakeup call': Healthy dad's shock diagnosis

Helen Spelitis
by
29th Jun 2018 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN Brendan Hill began feeling weak and unwell one afternoon, he assumed he'd caught a virus.

The Deebing Heights resident and father missed the first State of Origin match, opting to go to bed early instead.

But when he woke up the next morning, he knew something was wrong.

"The left side of my body felt weak," Mr Hill said.

"My left hand was numb and I couldn't move it properly. It felt like my left leg was dragging."

He called 000.

At the hospital, doctors explained to Mr Hill that he had suffered a stroke.

"I was shocked," he said.

"When they mentioned the word stroke it sort of hit me, this is serious.

"I was thinking, 'will I be like this forever?'

"The first couple of hours were pretty dark. I felt helpless, wondering what was going to happen next."

Three weeks later and Mr Hill has made a near miraculous recovery, largely due to his determination and specialist care from the Rehabilitation and Stroke Services.

Since Mr Hill had his stroke on June 6, he's only left the hospital on weekends.

Each day he spends four and a half hours in rehabilitation.

Nurse unit manager Linda Edwards has worked with Brendan throughout his recovery.

She said he his progress was "amazing".

"At first Brendan was frustrated but his hard work has paid off," Linda said.

"Brendan couldn't move anything properly at first. Once we started to get bigger movements in his arm, we started work on fine motor skills in his hand."

Brendan owns his own business and is trying to sell his house.

He believes the stroke was caused by stress and high cholesterol.

"I'm pretty fit so I didn't expect to be told I'd had a stroke," he said.

"It's been a wakeup call for my friends."

Brendan is hoping to be released on July 13.

10 signs of stroke

  • Confusion
  • Difficulty understanding
  • Dizziness
  • Loss of balance
  • Numbness
  • Severe headache
  • Trouble speaking
  • Trouble walking
  • Vision changes
  • Weakness

Source: strokeawareness.com

health signs of stroke stroke awareness west moreton health
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Teen’s life before barrel murder

    Teen’s life before barrel murder

    Crime HOW did the path of a fashion obsessed 16-year-old schoolgirl Larissa Beilby cross with contract cleaner Zlatko Sikorsky?

    Banned biker's wild ride clocks 170km/h on highway

    premium_icon Banned biker's wild ride clocks 170km/h on highway

    Crime "If you are caught driving you are going to prison"

    Why calm heads are needed for super football showdown

    premium_icon Why calm heads are needed for super football showdown

    Soccer Pride backs winning routine against Lions

    • 29th Jun 2018 1:05 PM
    'Vomit, dirty nappies, rat faeces' found in shoppers' bags

    'Vomit, dirty nappies, rat faeces' found in shoppers' bags

    Environment Customers using 'unhygienic' bags

    • 29th Jun 2018 12:46 PM

    Local Partners