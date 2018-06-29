'A wakeup call': Healthy dad's shock diagnosis

CLOSE CALL: Stroke survivor Brendan Hill exercises his left arm with the help of West Moreton Health's nurse unit manager Linda Edwards.

WHEN Brendan Hill began feeling weak and unwell one afternoon, he assumed he'd caught a virus.

The Deebing Heights resident and father missed the first State of Origin match, opting to go to bed early instead.

But when he woke up the next morning, he knew something was wrong.

"The left side of my body felt weak," Mr Hill said.

"My left hand was numb and I couldn't move it properly. It felt like my left leg was dragging."

He called 000.

At the hospital, doctors explained to Mr Hill that he had suffered a stroke.

"I was shocked," he said.

"When they mentioned the word stroke it sort of hit me, this is serious.

"I was thinking, 'will I be like this forever?'

"The first couple of hours were pretty dark. I felt helpless, wondering what was going to happen next."

Three weeks later and Mr Hill has made a near miraculous recovery, largely due to his determination and specialist care from the Rehabilitation and Stroke Services.

Since Mr Hill had his stroke on June 6, he's only left the hospital on weekends.

Each day he spends four and a half hours in rehabilitation.

Nurse unit manager Linda Edwards has worked with Brendan throughout his recovery.

She said he his progress was "amazing".

"At first Brendan was frustrated but his hard work has paid off," Linda said.

"Brendan couldn't move anything properly at first. Once we started to get bigger movements in his arm, we started work on fine motor skills in his hand."

Brendan owns his own business and is trying to sell his house.

He believes the stroke was caused by stress and high cholesterol.

"I'm pretty fit so I didn't expect to be told I'd had a stroke," he said.

"It's been a wakeup call for my friends."

Brendan is hoping to be released on July 13.

10 signs of stroke

Confusion

Difficulty understanding

Dizziness

Loss of balance

Numbness

Severe headache

Trouble speaking

Trouble walking

Vision changes

Weakness

Source: strokeawareness.com