A virtual tour around Australia

CLOCKING up enough kilometres to run around this vast country of ours seems like a gigantic feat, but one athlete from the Springfield Runners Group will do just that.

Reece Eberhard will tomorrow complete his dream of running around Australia - virtually.

Every time the 36-year-old hit the pavement, from his daily run from his home in Indooroopilly into his office in the Brisbane CBD, to completing laps around the Springfield region, he logged the distance he travelled into an app called Run Down Under. The app shows you in real distance how far you would have travelled if you were travelling across the country for real. The map, which is outlined on the program, has you run through 98 towns and every state and territory.

When asked about running the colossal number of kilometres, Mr Eberhard simply described himself as a "regular guy" who likes to stay active.

"I'm no skinny marathon runner or anything like that. I'm a regular person who runs a little bit every day to stay fit and healthy and not put on too many kilos," he said.

"I have been doing this challenge for three years, and I kept thinking to myself, it will take time, but I can do a little each week.

"I really enjoyed virtually running where I normally run, and then virtually running in the middle of the Northern Terrritory, who no one usually runs.

"I also really enjoyed seeing on the map just how far I had run and where I would have been. When you pass through the different towns, you get information about them. I found out so much about these places that I have never been to, and probably never will."

In the early hours of Saturday morning, Mr Eberhard will run his final two kilometres to complete the 14,080 km trip which is set out on the app.

He will then embark on his next virtual challenge.

"I will be starting the virtual run around Europe," Mr Eberhard said.

"Then afterwards I would like to virtually run around the USA."

Mr Eberhard mentioned the challenge was something that anybody could accomplish.

"Even if you are only running a little each day, you can still track your distance," he said.

"It took me three years to do, so it's not something that will be done right away.

"If you are interested in running, whether you are a regular runner or a beginner, the Springfield Runners Group is a great place to start. It's a good community group, and we like to welcome and involve everyone.

"We also have a walkers group, so if you are injured, or want to ease into getting fit, that option is there for you."

To find out more about the group, search Springfield Runners Group on Facebook.