Vegan threatens mum’s life for cooking meat

WE ALL love a good bowl of spag-bol. Thanks to migration, it's become a staple food choice in practically every Aussie household.

But even in Italy, where the dish originated, daring to make this hearty meat sauce can prove near-fatal.

A vegan woman in Italy has been forced to pay her mother compensation after threatening to kill her for making Bolognese meat sauce.

The disturbing incident took place in the Emilia Romagna district of Italy, after the 48-year-old moved back in with her 69-year-old mother, according to local newspaper Gazzetta di Modena.

The meaty dish, ragù, is an Italian staple, but it was enough to set off a massive disturbance that ended with the mother being threatened with a kitchen knife by her vegan daughter, an Italian court heard.

The daughter told a court she'd long had "no sensory nor olfactory contact" with animal products before she went back to living with her mother.

Frustrated by the smell of meat sauce simmering for hours in their small apartment, the vegan woman grabbed a knife and threatened her mother.

"If you won't stop on your own then I'll make you stop. Quit making ragù, or I'll stab you in the stomach," she said, according to the mum's civil complaint.

The woman was ordered to pay a €400 ($AU633) court fine on top of a €500 ($AU792) fee in compensation to her mother.

Yikes.