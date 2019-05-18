A unique way to deliver short and punchy messages

GREAT ADVERTISING: A newly repainted bogie goods van ready to inform the people of Queensland of the power of cheese.

ONCE, the railways were used to move everything and everyone. From coal and wheat to whiskey and sheep. Royalty, drovers, and even the dead, with many guards vans having room for a coffin.

Between the First and Second World War the Queensland Railways had a number of their Bogie Goods Vans painted as attractive rolling billboards. Displaying sign written advertisements for Queensland businesses and industries, reflecting the diversity of products that were moved by rail.

Like a tweet or a text message, these mobile advertisements worked with a limited amount of words and delivered short, punchy messages that could be easily taken in by passengers waiting at stations as a freight train went steaming past.

Kit homes were described as 'ready to erect' and canvas shoes were 'obtainable at all stores'. Many were linked to a specific business, but others were a little broader. One of these moving billboards informed the viewer that 'Fruit is healthful eat more of it'.

By far the most popular example amongst the staff at the Workshops Rail Museum is the wagon painted to encourage people to consume cheese. 'Eat more cheese' it exclaims, proceeding to explain 'Is a bodybuilder - easily obtainable'.

Modern advertising agencies and politicians could surely look to the Queensland Railways for advice on how to clearly communicate a popular idea to a wide audience.

Unfortunately it seems the advertising vans didn't continue after the first batch were produced. The individual wagons were repainted during their regular maintenance schedule, and the railways lost a little bit of colour and charm.