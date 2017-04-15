A unique operation required to tackle mould problem

SHUTTING down an entire intensive care unit for the removal of mould is an almost unprecedented move.

Yet, when it emerged earlier this year that Ipswich Hospital had a mould problem that just wouldn't go away - no matter how many times they tried to clean it up - shutting down the ICU quickly became the only viable option.

The independent contractor engaged by West Moreton Hospital and Health Service carried out air quality testing and detected a concentration of mould spores of between 7-1767/m3 prior to the ICU being closed.

With very little to go by in the way of previous case studies, the staff set about putting together a plan in which they would relocate the hospital's most vulnerable patients, while they embarked on an operation to kill the source of the mould.

West Moreton Hospital and Health Service director of service support Richard Katt said hospital staff and contractors worked around the clock to ensure the ICU was fixed as quickly as possible.

The huge job involved dismantling the ceiling, carpets and sections of the air-conditioning system - which was ultimately pinpointed as the source of the mould outbreak.

In between dismantling and rebuilding the ICU, several rounds of mechanical and biological cleaning were carried out.

"It was a significant job from an infrastructure and clinical perspective in such a short period of time,” Mr Katt said.

"There were challenges in getting the resources we needed in such a short time, but we didn't hit any insurmountable road blocks along the way.”

Patients had to be relocated from Ipswich ICU to other hospitals during the mould-cleaning and refitting of the hospital.

A single-bed temporary ICU was established in the endoscopy section of the hospital to cater for those patients who required urgent care until such time as they could be transported to another hospital's ICU.

A total of 18 patients were placed in Ipswich Hospital's temporary intensive care unit (ICU) while it was closed for works between 28 February and 24 March. During the closure, 16 patients were transferred to ICUs in other hospitals.

West Moreton Hospital and Health Service executive director of medical services Pieter Pike said staff had to balance the risk of moving vulnerable patients versus the risk of exposure to the mould.

"There was no option to close down half the unit while we worked on the other part, because Ipswich is a small unit and it all relies on the one air-conditioning system,” he said.

"We had to close down and I was impressed with what the clinical team came up with.

"The next problem was how we dealt with people who came in from emergencies like car accidents. With these cases we felt we could deal with them the same way other hospitals without an ICU deal with it, and that is to get them to another hospital.

"For those patients who are already in the hospital and their condition deteriorates, we would set them up temporarily in the endoscopy unit.”

The unit was cleaned several times during the dismantling and reconstruction process.

The intensive care unit required several rounds of cleaning to get the mould concentration to an acceptable level.

The hospital took the opportunity to make some important updates to the unit, including the installation of wireless internet, updated patient television screens, better flooring and a coat of paint.

Mr Katt said an initial mould reading taken at the end of the reconstruction showed levels were still above the target of 100 parts per cubic metre set after receiving independent advice.

An additional clean was carried out, and while this was happening, an ultra-violet disinfectant system was also custom-made to suit the air-conditioning system.

BRIGHT FUTURE: New television screens were installed as part of the three-week operation.

Mr Katt said the UV system provided increased protection from mould, and it would continue to be rolled out in other areas of the hospital in the future.

He said the hospital was also reviewing maintenance regimes and plans to ensure there wasn't a repeat of the mould outbreak.

Mr Pike said the community could be confident that the ICU was not only safe for the long-term, but it was now better equipped to deal with the hospital's most needy patients.

"The outcome for us and the community is that we now have what we feel is a long-term solution to mould in the unit.”