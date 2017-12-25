Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Two-year-old drowns in ‘portable wading pool’

Paramedics treated the two-year-old boy at the scene before he was rushed to hospital under police escort. Picture: Top Notch Video
Paramedics treated the two-year-old boy at the scene before he was rushed to hospital under police escort. Picture: Top Notch Video
by David Wu

A TODDLER has tragically died after he was found unconscious in a pool last night in Sydney's southwest.

Police said this morning the two-year-old sadly drowned in a 'portable wading pool'.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Broad St in Bass Hill just before 6:45pm on Christmas Eve, after reports a toddler was pulled from a pool unconscious and "looking blue".

The toddler was rushed to The Children's Hospital at Westmead, but was pronounced dead on arrival. Picture: Top Notch Video
The toddler was rushed to The Children's Hospital at Westmead, but was pronounced dead on arrival. Picture: Top Notch Video

Paramedics treated the two-year-old before be was rushed to The The Children's Hospital at Westmead under police escort.

He was later pronounced dead.

Police cordoned off the area. Picture: Jenny Evans
Police cordoned off the area. Picture: Jenny Evans

Family members emerged from the home hysterical and crying as they consoled one another.

"I'm friends with the family who live near them and they tell me they don't believe they have a pool, he said."

"We heard the police and ambulance speed past. There was at least 14 police cars and four ambulances here."

A crime scene was established. Picture: Jenny Evans
A crime scene was established. Picture: Jenny Evans

Another resident thought someone had been shot.

"The way the family were yelling, it didn't sound like a drowning," she said.

"There were cops everywhere, I thought it was a shooting.

"The family keeps to themselves," she added.

Investigators go into the backyard. Picture: Jenny Evans
Investigators go into the backyard. Picture: Jenny Evans

A crime scene was established and police from Bankstown Local Area Command are conducting inquiries into the incident.

Police will prepare a report for the Coroner.

Topics:  drowning emergency services kiddy pool portable wading pool

News Corp Australia
Hail and damaging winds as afternoon storms roll in

Hail and damaging winds as afternoon storms roll in

BoM: It could get a little bit interesting, we could get a little bit of a Christmas light show

Ipswich mum to host healthy-eating cooking show

Sirle Adamson has created Eat for Health a community initiative helping business owners, families & entrepreneurs to make healthier food choices.

One woman's journey of helping people eat better and live longer

$15 million aged-care facility ready to welcome residents

Villa Maria Centre Catholic retirement and nursing home at Eastern Heights.

For the first time men will be allowed into Villa Maria

Have your say on our best bus drivers

ON THE ROAD: Southern Cross Transit bus driver Stephen McNicholl loves the freedom his job brings him.

Nominate a driving star

Local Partners