A true class act

THERE is a good reason why Laurel and Hardy remain the most successful comedy duo in history, and with the new biopic Stan & Ollie you'll soon see why.

In the 1930s they were the biggest stars on the planet, packing out cinemas all over the world at a time when people really needed a laugh. Between 1927 and 1950 they made more than 107 film appearances and were one of the few silent film stars to thrive when sound became the norm.

Fast forward to 1953 in rainy Newcastle in the north of England.

Stan Laurel (Steve Coogan) and Oliver Hardy (John C. Reilly) set out on a tour of Britain. Now in their sixties, the duo agrees to the tour while they wait for funding for a movie to be finalised, which Stan works on late into every night - something he has done for more than 30 years as a workaholic.

With their best days behind them and lots of unsold seats, the duo faces the reality that maybe the world has moved on, and with Oliver's failing health their working relationship and decades-long friendship are put to the test.

Old wounds are reopened, health concerns and old age starts to set in, but they know the show must go on. They persevere, and vow to show the people of Britain, and the world, that Laurel and Hardy can still create laughter.

Today, it's hard to fathom just how popular they were at their peak, easily eclipsing the popularity of any living movie star you care to name in 2019, and the actors have clearly done their research.

Coogan was the only choice for the producers of Stan & Ollie, and it is easy to see why. Despite the uncanny resemblance, Coogan channels the comic genius of Laurel to perfection, so much so that it is hard to imagine anyone else in the role.

Similarly, John C. Reilly - in a fat suit as Oliver Hardy - has clearly studied the huge body of work they left behind to get every mannerism spot on.

Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly in a scene from the movie Stan & Ollie. Supplied by Entertainment One Films.

If you're a fan of the duo then you'll relish in the accuracy of the portrayal, and just like the real-life duo there is a wonderful chemistry between the two actors who are on screen for almost the entire movie. But if you aren't familiar with Laurel and Hardy, you will still find this a hugely enjoyable movie, especially with the recreation of some of their most famous movie scenes which are still funny to this day.

When the wives join the stars on the tour the dynamics change, giving the audience a bonus double act as Lucille (Shirley Henderson) and Ida (Nina Arianda) do their best to get along with each other.

This is a story of two men who simply ended up working together. It led to a friendship that lasted a lifetime, etching their name in cinema history.

"When you watch our movies, it was just the two of us. All we had was each other," Laurel says at one point, realising that it is still the case in their 60s.

Stan & Ollie is a touching, fascinating look at two movie stars in their twilight years as they come to terms with their own mortality and their mark on the world. It is funny, moving, nostalgic and a great homage to two Hollywood legends the likes of which we will never see again.

If you have any interest in cinema, comedy and entertainment history, then Stan & Ollie should be on your must-see list. Fans of the duo will relish every moment, while the film's release will possibly introduce their comedy to a whole new generation.

Chances are you will leave the cinema and race home to enjoy more Laurel and Hardy online. I know I did.

This movie has been more than 60 years in the making, and it was worth the wait.