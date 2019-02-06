Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A truck full of frothies has been delayed in Queensland due to the floods, where they will likely be stuck for a week or more. Credit: ABC Darwin
A truck full of frothies has been delayed in Queensland due to the floods, where they will likely be stuck for a week or more. Credit: ABC Darwin
News

Beer trucks stranded en route to Darwin

6th Feb 2019 8:25 AM

Darwinites are facing the crisis of a lifetime - a beer shortage.

A truck full of frothies has been delayed in Longreach, in Central West Queensland, where they will likely be stuck for a week or more.

"They'll be all thirsty up there," Truckie Michael Patch told the ABC.

The NT News, as you can see, is rightfully freaking out:

The newspaper reported that about 25 trucks are delayed in the Queensland town due to flooding.

But there is good news. A spokesman for Carlton & United Breweries confirmed their beers were still able to travel up the Northern Territory capital, so Darwinites won't have to wait out for much longer.

They better hurry.

darwin editors picks floods frothies truck

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Blaze reignites at fire-savaged property

    PHOTOS: Blaze reignites at fire-savaged property

    News Just when fire crews thought their work was done, they were called back to the scene.

    Apprentice put-off as building collapse hits more tradies

    premium_icon Apprentice put-off as building collapse hits more tradies

    Business Jacob has been laid-off, but his boss will take more drastic action

    Smokers slapped with over $104,000 worth of fines

    premium_icon Smokers slapped with over $104,000 worth of fines

    News The region has a higher average percentage of adult smokers.

    'Free' Chemello changes focus as city's new CEO starts work

    premium_icon 'Free' Chemello changes focus as city's new CEO starts work

    Council News Hiring of the new CEO has a significant effect on the administrator

    • 6th Feb 2019 11:29 AM