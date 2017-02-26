A town hall by another name

An early photo of the Ipswich Post Office, School of Arts and Bank of Australasia in Brisbane St.

The first move for a School of Arts (or reading room and library) in Ipswich began at a meeting on July 31, 1850 when William Thomas Deacon moved that the name of the institution should be the "Ipswich Literary Institution"

Elected to committee were Dr H Challinor president; Frederick A Forbes vice-president; Walter Gray honorary secretary, Messrs William T Deacon, Sneden; Benjamin Cribb; McIntyre, Alymer E Campbell; Isard; Slee and Welsby.

A meeting on August 6, 1850 called for the establishment of a School of Arts, the reason for that move was to obtain a government subsidy which was paid to School of Arts, and in 1854 the name of the society became - The Ipswich Subscription, Library and reading room. By August 11, 1858 it was known as the Mechanics School of Arts.

The Government was approached for a grant of land to allow a permanent School of Arts Building, but this wasn't granted until September 7, 1861.

The foundation stone for the new building was laid by the first Governor Sir George Ferguson Bowen on February 8, 1861 (the society must have been very sure that the land would be granted.) this same Governor returned on October 24, 1861 to conduct the official opening of the first section of the building which was at the rear of the Council Chambers. The final section of this building with a frontage to Brisbane Street came about in 1864.

TWO TIMES: Brisbane St Ipswich in the early 1900s. Note the two clocks - one on the Post Office the other on the School of Arts.

It was first mentioned in 1871 that the School of Arts should become known as the Town Hall Ipswich, it was reported at that time the committee had 23 pounds 4 shillings and one penny cash on hand.

Tenders were called in 1878 for a clock tower over the School of Arts and the successful tenderers were Messrs Harsaker and Co. this clock was some years later removed and placed in the tower of the Council Chambers at Sandgate.

Proposed alterations to the Ipswich School of Arts were being considered in May 1891. At that time the hall was only 66ft x 40ft and was too small for the requirements of the town. It was proposed to extend the back of the building 30ft down towards Limestone Street, add dressing rooms, store room and a toilet in the basement area. It was anticipated there would be a ladies room and a room in which gentlemen could retire for smoking.

Today (with alterations over the years the building is known as the Ipswich Art Gallery.

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

FIRST MAYOR OF THE CITY OF IPSWICH

On Thursday December 1, 1904 the Mayor of Ipswich Ald. H Reilly received a telegram advising him that Ipswich had been proclaimed a City. To honour this flags flew and Ald Reilly was congratulated on being THE FIRST MAYOR OF THE CITY OF IPSWICH.

On December 22, 1904 the right worshipful Mayor was presented with Mayoral robes. These were made of lustrous black silk with velvet facings and lined fur obtained from Melbourne. A lace collar was also to be worn.

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

UNEMPLOYMENT IN IPSWICH

In the early years of Ipswich there was much unemployment. At its beginning and during the following years the Ipswich Municipal Council continually received requests for employment. Most requests were refused because of the shortage of funds.

When the position of rate collector-Overseer-inspector of nuisances was advertised there were 32 applications. The man who was given the position was George McCormack.

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

QUEENSLAND FIRST

The first army to be formed in the newly created Colony of Queensland was in Ipswich on May 19 1860 when 50 men were enrolled in the 2 corps being formed.

Officers nominated for the Ipswich troop of Queensland Mounted Rifles (Cavalry) were Alfred Delves Broughton captain; Richard Joseph Smith first lieutenant and Louis Heitz second lieutenant.

The first or Ipswich Company of the Queensland rifle brigade (Infantry) Colonel Charles George Gray captain, John Kent first Lieutenant and Donald Bethune second lieutenant.